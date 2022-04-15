Tsurune Anime Film Posts 2nd Teaser, Key Visual

MoviTicke Cards offered with 'flower visual portraits'

Kyoto Animation posted the second teaser trailer and key visual for the Gekijōban Tsurune: Hajimari no Issha (Tsurune The Movie: The First Arrow) film on Friday. Cast members Yūto Uemura (Minato Narumiya) and Shintarō Asanuma (Masaki Takigawa) narrate the teaser.





Participating theaters and the retail site Major will begin offering the second batch of advance tickets — MoviTicke Cards, each in a bundle with one of five randomly distributed "flower visual portrait" illustrated by characer designer Miku Kadowaki :

Takuya Yamamura is returning to direct the film at Kyoto Animation . Yamamura is also writing the script, with supervision by the television anime's scriptwriter Michiko Yokote . Miku Kadowaki is returning as character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (new Fruits Basket anime, Your Lie in April ) is replacing Harumi Fuuki as the composer.

The other staff members include:

The film will open in Japan on August 19.

The television anime premiered in Japan on the NHK -General channel in October 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed the series on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE (with an English dub ) as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on home video in January 2020. The release included an original video anime, an unaired 14th episode.

Pony Canyon USA describes the show's story:

The story opens with Minato Narumiya beginning his freshman year at the local Kazemai High School.

Mr. Tommy, advisor to the Japanese archery Club, is keen to recruit Minato, as well as his childhood friends Seiya Takehaya and Ryohei Yamanouchi. Ryohei convinces the reluctant Minato to attend the Club's orientation, where he also meets Kaito Onogi and Nanao Kisaragi.

Singling Minato out, Mr. Tommy introduces him as a rare Japanese archery talent and asks him to demonstrate in front of everyone. However, Minato's arrow fails to hit the mark because he is afflicted by a serious condition… Minato, Seiya, Ryohei, Nanao and Kaito.

Japanese archery brings them together. What will they attain as they struggle through their beautiful, yet “bitter” youth?

The anime is based on Kotoko Ayano 's novel of the same name.