New Shaman King Anime Gets Sequel

Hana, other new characters teased

The new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga ended on Tuesday with an ad announcing that a sequel has been green-lit. The commercial spot and accompanying visuals tease Hana — the son of Yoh and Anna — as well as other new characters.





The two "Thank-You visuals" show the characters now and seven years later (with Hana in the second visual).

Takei launched Shaman King Flowers — the sequel manga centering around Hana — in Jump X magazine in 2012, and he ended it in the magazine's final issue in 2014. Takei then launched the new Shaman King The Super Star spinoff in 2017, although he put it on hiatus in September 2021. Kodansha publishes both manga in English.



The new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime ended with 52 episodes.

The anime adapted all 35 volumes of the original manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Joji Furuta ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , ēlDLIVE ) directed the anime at Bridge ( Fairy Tail , The Royal Tutor ). Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon franchise , Wave, Listen to Me! ) was in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Talentless Nana ) designed the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) composed the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima was the audio director.

