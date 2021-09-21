Shaman King: The Super Star Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga creatorputs manga on hiatus due to being busy with other work

The October issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on Friday that Shaman King: The Super Star , Hiroyuki Takei 's new arc for his Shaman King manga, will go on hiatus due to Takei currently being busy and occupied by other work. The magazine will announce the manga's resumption at a later date.

Takei launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in May 2018, after publishing three prologue chapters. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on February 17.

Viz Media previously published the original Shaman King manga in English, and Kodansha Comics then released the manga in October 2020 digitally. Kodansha Comics is also publishing Shaman King: The Super Star in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Can't get enough SHAMAN KING goodness? Then hitch a ride with Alumi, Death Zero and other SHAMAN KING favorites in this action-packed spinoff, SHAMAN KING: THE SUPER STAR !

Kodansha Comics released the fifth volume on July 6.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Takei drew a series of short stories titled Shaman King 0 in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine starting in November 2011, and published a sequel series titled Shaman King Flowers in the same magazine from 2012 to 2014.

A new new television anime adaptation of the original manga premiered on April 1 and is ongoing. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes. The anime will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.