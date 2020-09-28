Kodansha Comics to Release Full Shaman King Manga on ComiXology on October 6

Kodansha Comics announced on Monday that it will digitally release Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga on Comixology on October 6. The company will then release the Shaman King spinoff manga Shaman King: Zero on October 13, Shaman King Flowers on October 20, Shaman King: Red Crimson . on October 27, and Shaman King: Super Star on December 8.

The company delayed the digital release of Shaman King from its previous release date of July 28. The Shaman King: Zero , Shaman King Flowers , Shaman King: Red Crimson . , and Shaman King: Super Star spinoff manga were previously slated to launch in August.

Kodansha Comics stated that the delays will not affect its planned physical release of Shaman King . The company will publish the manga in 11 three-in-one omnibus print editions from 2021 to 2022. The first two volumes will launch simultaneously in spring 2021.

Comixology Originals and Kodansha USA Publishing will publish all of Shaman King digitally in English. Volumes 33, 34, and 35 will appear for the first time in English, along with the first 32 volumes on Amazon 's Kindle Store and Comixology , as well as the Amazon Prime , Kindle Unlimited, and Comixology Unlimited subscription services. The new release of the manga series will feature new cover art by Takei.

Kodansha USA Publishing and Comixology Originals describe the series:

In the world of Shaman King , shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!

The manga series is inspiring a new anime series that will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan on June 17.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Viz Media published 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.

Source: Press release