Kodansha Comics to Publish 4 Shaman King Spinoff Manga Digitally in August

Kodansha Comics announced on Thursday at its Shaman King online panel during the San Diego [email protected] digital event that it has licensed the following four Shaman King spinoff manga for digital release in August:

Title: Shaman King: Zero

Creator: Hiroyuki Takei

Debut date: August 4

Summary: Return to the World of Shaman King ! Before the Shaman Fight, there were countless tales of heartache and worry as Yoh and the others worked their ways toward the tournament...and they're here in Shaman King: Zero !

Series creator Hiroyuki Takei drew Shaman King 0 , a series of short stories, in Shueisha 's Jump X (read as Jump Kai ) magazine starting in November 2011.



Title: Shaman King Flowers

Creator: Hiroyuki Takei

Debut date: August 11

Summary: The action returns in this brand-new sequel to Shaman King ! Hana Asakura finds that being the son of Yoh & Anna Asakura isn't all it's cracked up to be, and his boredom has him itching for any kind of excitement. But when a fight comes straight to his doorstep, it's from a place he least expects - his own family? The battle for Asakura supremacy begins!

Takei launched Shaman King Flowers in Jump X magazine in 2012, and he ended it in the magazine's final issue in 2014.



Title: Shaman King: Super Star

Creator: Hiroyuki Takei

Debut date: August 18

Summary: Can't get enough Shaman King goodness? Then hitch a ride with Alumi, Death Zero and other Shaman King Favorites in this action-packed spinoff, Shaman King : The Super Star!

Takei launched a new arc for his Shaman King manga titled Shaman King The Super Star in Shonen Magazine Edge magazine in May 2018. The magazine revealed in December that the manga was nearing its climax.



Title: Shaman King: Red Crimson

Creators: Hiroyuki Takei , Jet Kusamura (art)

Debut date: August 25

Summary: Tao Jun and Lee Pai-Long are back in an all-new Shaman King adventure, but this time, they're the stars! Join them and their battle against the Red Crimson!

Kusamura launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in June 2018, and ended it on January 17.



Kodansha Comics also announced that it will publish Takei's Shaman King manga series physically in 11 three-in-one omnibus editions that will launch between 2021-2022. The first two volumes will launch simultaneously in spring 2021.

Comixology Originals and Kodansha USA Publishing will publish all of Takei's Shaman King manga series digitally in English on July 28. Volumes 33, 34, and 35 will appear for the first time in English along with the first 32 volumes on Amazon 's Kindle Store and Comixology 's store, as well as the Amazon Prime , Kindle Unlimited, and Comixology Unlimited subscription services. The new release of the manga series will feature new cover art by Takei.

Kodansha USA Publishing and Comixology Originals describe the series:

In the world of Shaman King , shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!

The manga series is inspiring a new anime series that will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan on June 17.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Viz Media published 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.