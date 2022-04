xxxHOLiC: Rei Manga's Return Slated for Spring 2023

The print edition of the Kōshiki Comic Guide xxxHOLiC: Rei (Official Comic Guide xxxHOLiC: Rei ) book announced on Wednesday that the return of manga creator circle CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC: Rei manga series is slated for next spring in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine .

In an interview that Kadokawa had published in the May issue of Da Vinci magazine on April 6, CLAMP had stated that the group was still planning to continue their xxxHOLiC: Rei manga, which is currently on hiatus. CLAMP added that while they could not say (at that time) when the manga would continue, they always thought of xxxHOLiC as a work that exists "in the background" of other CLAMP works, and that they have been trying to write the story as the center of all interconnected CLAMP works in mind.

xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga in CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC series, and it launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2013 after an initial delay. The series went on hiatus in July 2014 and returned in April 2015. The manga has since been serialized irregularly. The manga last published chapters from June 2016 to March 2017. Kodansha released the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2016.

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects. The manga is inspiring an upcoming live-action film that will open on April 29.