'Play It Cool, Guys' Anime to Air for Half Year With 15-Minute Episodes

Series to premiere in October

Manga creator Kokone Nata revealed on Twitter on Friday that the television anime adaptation of their Play It Cool, Guys ( Cool Doji Danshi ) manga will air for two cours (quarter of a year) with each episode being 15 minutes long.

The anime premiere in October, and will star:

Chiaki Kon ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal , The Way of the Househusband , Junjō Romantica ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Makoto Uezu ( Assassination Classroom , Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Space Brothers ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Airi Taguchi (key animation for Children of the Sea , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? second season) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director. Masato Nakayama ( B-PROJECT , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , You and Me. ) is composing the music.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Enter: a bunch of cool guys who look like they got that unapproachable swag. But let's be real—that's not the true them. They're just a bunch of dorks who've got the act down pat. So sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy watching a bunch of goofy guys try to look cool all day every day. Play It Cool, Guys is a fun collection of stories featuring guys that are equal parts cool and equal parts adorably awkward.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in full color, as it was originally released in Japan. Nata launched the manga in June 2019 on the Gangan pixiv website, where it is ongoing.



Thanks to MCAL for the news tip