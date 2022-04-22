'Play It Cool, Guys' Manga Gets TV Anime in October

Studio Pierrot announced on Friday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Kokone Nata 's Play It Cool, Guys ( Cool Doji Danshi ) manga that will premiere in October. The studio also revealed the anime's teaser promotional video, key visual, cast, and staff.

Nata also drew an image to celebrate the announcement (the sign being held in the image below features the phrase "anime adaptation announcement!" but the sign is upside-down).

The anime will star:

Chiaki Kon ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal , The Way of the Househusband , Junjō Romantica ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Makoto Uezu ( Assassination Classroom , Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Space Brothers ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Airi Taguchi (key animation for Children of the Sea , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? second season) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director. Masato Nakayama ( B-PROJECT , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , You and Me. ) is composing the music.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Enter: a bunch of cool guys who look like they got that unapproachable swag. But let's be real—that's not the true them. They're just a bunch of dorks who've got the act down pat. So sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy watching a bunch of goofy guys try to look cool all day every day. Play It Cool, Guys is a fun collection of stories featuring guys that are equal parts cool and equal parts adorably awkward.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in full color, as it was originally released in Japan. Yen Press will release the third compiled volume on May 24.

Nata launched the manga in June 2019 on the Gangan pixiv website. Square Enix published the fourth volume on November 22. The manga ranked #16th for the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook for its female readers list. The manga also placed seventh in pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election" in 2019.

