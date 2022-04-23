Game launched in January 2021

The official website for The [email protected] Poplinks puzzle game announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on July 21. The game will halt sales of the in-game currency "pop jewels" on June 21.

The game launched on iOS and Android devices in Japan in January 2021. The game is free to play with in-app purchases.

The game is in the "original unit-training & live concert puzzle game" genre.

As music producers, players can assemble three idols — even those from different agencies — into an original unit to perform in the "Poplinks Festival" event. The game launched with an initial lineup of 75 idols and 27 songs, and added more over time. The game features idols from works including the original The [email protected] game, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , The [email protected] Million Live! , The [email protected] SideM , and The [email protected] Shiny Colors.

The game's official website lets people search through the idol lineup by birthplace, birthday, brand, age, height, and other criteria.

Source: The [email protected] Poplinks game's website via Siliconera