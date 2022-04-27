Live-Action Files of Young Kindaichi Episode 2 Delayed After Hokkaido Boat Tragedy

Episode about murder on isolated island delayed by 1 week while search for missing boat passengers continues

The broadcaster NTV announced on Wednesday that it is delaying the second episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi , the newest live-action series of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi 's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files ( Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo ) , by one week. NTV cited the maritime tragedy that occurred on April 23 off Hokkaido Prefecture's Shiretoko Peninsula.

The "Seiren-Tō Satsujin Jiken Zenpen" (The Sacred Love Island Murder Case Part I) episode, which centers around a murder on an isolated island surrounded by the seas, was originally scheduled for this coming Sunday, May 1. Instead, NTV will air a new version of "Akuma Kumikyoku Satsujin Jiken" (The Devil's Suite Murder Case), the first episode from the second live-action Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo series starring Tsuyoshi Dōmoto from 1996.

The tour boat Kazu I has been missing since April 23, when its crew reported that it was sinking in rough waters off Shiretoko Peninsula. So far, the Japan Coast Guard has recovered 11 bodies out of the 26 people who were reportedly on the boat.

The series premiered on Sunday. Disney+ will stream the series globally. It is the first worldwide release for an NTV live-action series, and part of Nippon TV Holdings' strategic partnership with Walt Disney Japan .

Naniwa Danshi band member Shunsuke Michieda is the fifth actor to play the titular detective Hajime Kindaichi, and this is his first solo starring role in a live-action series. Moka Kamishiraishi plays Miyuki Nanase and Ikki Sawamura plays Isamu Kenmochi. Taisho Iwasaki of Bishonen and Johnny's Jr. plays Ryuta Saki, a first-year high school student who likes to film videos.

Yuuko Kawabe (episodes of Ergo Proxy , Tweeny Witches: The Adventures ) and Tetsuya Ōishi ( Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , live-action Death Note and Blade of the Immortal ) are writing the scripts, and Hisashi Kimura (live-action Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo : Hong Kong Kyūryū Zaihou Satsujin Jiken, Nagasawa-kun) is directing. NTV is presenting the series in collaboration with Office Crescendo . Johnny & Associates' Naniwa Danshi perform the theme song "The Answer."

The Kindaichi Case Files manga centers around a high school boy named Hajime Kindaichi who usually seems dull. However, when there is a case, he demonstrates an IQ of over 180 and remarkable deductive skills inherited from his famous detective grandfather. He solves crimes with his childhood friend Miyuki Nanase and Inspector Isamu Kenmochi.

The new live-action series adapts selected cases and set them in modern-day Japan.

Source: Mantan Web