2nd Penguindrum Compilation Film Unveils Title, July 22 Opening

The staff for director Kunihiko Ikuhara 's two Re:cycle of Penguindrum compilation films revealed a new visual and the July 22 opening date for the second compilation film on Friday. The second film's subtitle is "Boku wa Kimi o Aishiteru" (I Love You).

The film project re-edits all 24 episodes of the television anime, but also add new sequences and new characters. The first film, Kimi no Ressha wa Seizon Senryaku (Your Train Is the Survival Strategy), opened on Friday.

Ikuhara is directing the project, and Lily Hoshino is credited for the original character designs. (Hoshino drew the illustration above of the Princess of the Crystal for the 10th anniversary.) Brains Base is also credited for the original television version's production, while Lapin Track is producing the film version.

Ikuhara remarked that the staff still hears from many fans of Penguindrum , and that he is happy that the characters still live in their hearts. Referencing the story, he adds, "Shall we use survival strategies together again on this 10th anniversary?"

Scriptwriter Takayo Ikami , character designer Terumi Nishii , musical composer Yukari Hashimoto , art director Chieko Nakamura ( Studio Cocolo ), icon designer Wataru Osakabe , sound director Yō Yamada , and sound effects artist Tomokazu Mitsui are all returning from the original television anime series. (Ikuhara co-wrote the film's screenplay and is co-directing the sound, just as he did for the television anime, and Tomomi Kawatsuma also designed the characters.)

The original anime from director Kunihiko Ikuhara ( Revolutionary Girl Utena , Yuri Kuma Arashi , several Sailor Moon television series) aired in 2011. Otome Yōkai Zakuro manga creator Lily Hoshino handled the original character designs for the 24-episode television series.

The psychological drama story begins when a girl named Himari Takakura passes away after going out on a trip with her brothers Kanba and Shōma. A spirit in a penguin hat appears and miraculously saves her. However, in exchange for saving Himari's life, the brothers must search for the Penguindrum for the spirit. A trio of strange penguins accompany the siblings on their quest.

Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America. Ikuhara and Kei Takahashi published a novel adaptation in three volumes from July 2011 to February 2012. Isuzu Shibata launched a manga adaptation in 2013 and ended it in 2017. Seven Seas is publishing the novel and manga versions in English.

Source: Comic Natalie