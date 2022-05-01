TMS Entertainment Launches 'TMS-Lab' Project to Create Original Manga, Novels, Web Videos

Animation studio TMS Entertainment announced a new project titled "Gensaku Kōbō TMS -Lab" (Original Work Atelier TMS -Lab" on April 21. The project's goal is "to create a future with a sustainable Japanese anime industry."

As part of the project, creators will release manga, novels, and online videos through TMS ' various websites and social media platforms as primary source works. TMS is releasing motion comics for some of the manga on its YouTube channel with English subtitles.

Kamui Fujiwara 's PLANT PLANETZ: Seed of Destruction



Daisuke Nishijima 's Kommunismus



SAA and Space Idol Project's Space Idol Odyssey



The manga are also available digitally via major retailers in Japan. An additional manga available now is Shii Hanahada's Hamukatsu manga. The Twitter account for the project launched an English version of the manga on April 25.