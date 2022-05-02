Nana Mizuki Returns to Work After Recovering From COVID-19

Mizuki tested positive in April

The agency StarCrew announced that singer and voice actress Nana Mizuki is returning to work on Monday after recovering from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). She has been recuperating under the guidance of health care professionals.

StarCrew had announced on April 23 that Mizuki tested positive for COVID-19. Mizuki's Twitter account had stated that she did not have a fever and her symptoms were stable.

Mizuki is a prolific singer and voice actress. She made her voice-acting debut in the 1997 romance simulation game NOeL . Her singles, albums, and Blu-ray Discs have topped Oricon's ranking charts. Mizuki's anime roles include Naruto 's Hinata Hyūga, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha 's Fate Testarossa, Minami-ke 's Tōma Minami, WWW.WAGNARIA!! 's Kisaki Kondō, and Symphogear 's Tsubasa Kazanari.



Image via Nana Mizuki 's Twitter account