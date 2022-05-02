News
Nana Mizuki Returns to Work After Recovering From COVID-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
The agency StarCrew announced that singer and voice actress Nana Mizuki is returning to work on Monday after recovering from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). She has been recuperating under the guidance of health care professionals.
StarCrew had announced on April 23 that Mizuki tested positive for COVID-19. Mizuki's Twitter account had stated that she did not have a fever and her symptoms were stable.
Mizuki is a prolific singer and voice actress. She made her voice-acting debut in the 1997 romance simulation game NOeL. Her singles, albums, and Blu-ray Discs have topped Oricon's ranking charts. Mizuki's anime roles include Naruto's Hinata Hyūga, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha's Fate Testarossa, Minami-ke's Tōma Minami, WWW.WAGNARIA!!'s Kisaki Kondō, and Symphogear's Tsubasa Kazanari.
Image via Nana Mizuki's Twitter account
Sources: StarCrew, Nana Mizuki's Twitter account via Otakomu