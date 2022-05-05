Final Symphony Final Fantasy Concert Series Returns After 4 Years

Next year's concert will take place in Birmingham, England in April 2023

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that its Final Symphony concert series featuring music from its Final Fantasy series will return in 2023. The most recent Final Symphony concert was held in Essen, Germany in July 2019.

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will perform next year's concert in Birmingham, England on April 16, 2023. The announcement notes that the concert will be a tour, though only the Birmingham concert has been announced.

The concert will feature orchestral arrangements of music from Final Fantasy VI , Final Fantasy VII , and Final Fantasy X . The programme will consist of "Opening Fanfare," "Symphonic Poem (Born with the Gift of Magic)" from Final Fantasy VI , "Piano Concerto" from Final Fantasy X , and "Symphony in Three Movements" from Final Fantasy VII .

Source: Square Enix via Siliconera