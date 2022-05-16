Compile Heart Teases New Game, New 'Galapagos RPG Evolve' Brand in Video

Famitsu magazine to reveal more details on project on Thursday

Compile Heart opened a website on Monday to tease a new game. The website is streaming a teaser promotional video titled "Evolve: Mashup." The video teases that this week's issue of Kadokawa 's Famitsu magazine will reveal more details on Thursday.

The game is part of a new brand for Compile Heart titled "Galapagos RPG Evolve."

Compile Heart explains the new brand is an "evolution" of the "Galapagos RPG" brand that includes games such as: Fairy Fencer F, Omega Quintet, Fairy Fencer F Advent Dark Force, Death end re;Quest, Dragon Star Varnir, Arc of Alchemist , and Death end re;Quest 2 .

