Compile Heart Teases New Game, New 'Galapagos RPG Evolve' Brand in Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Famitsu magazine to reveal more details on project on Thursday
Compile Heart opened a website on Monday to tease a new game. The website is streaming a teaser promotional video titled "Evolve: Mashup." The video teases that this week's issue of Kadokawa's Famitsu magazine will reveal more details on Thursday.
The game is part of a new brand for Compile Heart titled "Galapagos RPG Evolve."
Compile Heart explains the new brand is an "evolution" of the "Galapagos RPG" brand that includes games such as: Fairy Fencer F, Omega Quintet, Fairy Fencer F Advent Dark Force, Death end re;Quest, Dragon Star Varnir, Arc of Alchemist, and Death end re;Quest 2.
