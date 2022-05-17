PlayStation Plus Announces Launch Titles, Includes Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Demon's Souls, More

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Monday that its updated PlayStation Plus service will include Japanese-produced games such as Bloodborne , Death Stranding , Demon's Souls , Shadow of the Colossus , The Last Guardian , Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 , Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition , Soulcalibur VI , and Resident Evil , among others.

The full list is below:

Alienation - Housemarque, PS4

- Housemarque, PS4 Ashen - Annapurna Interactive,PS4

- Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Ubisoft , PS4/PS5

- , PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight - WB Games, PS4

- Games, PS4 Bloodborne - FromSoftware , PS4

- , PS4 Celeste - Maddy Makes Games, PS4

- Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines - Paradox Interactive, PS4

- Paradox Interactive, PS4 Concrete Genie - Pixelopus, PS4

- Pixelopus, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition - 505 Games, PS4/PS5

- 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Days Gone - Bend Studio, PS4

- Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Cells - Motion Twin, PS4

- Motion Twin, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition - Housemarque, PS4

- Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut - Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

- Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon's Souls - Bluepoint Games, PS5

- Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars - Lucid Games, PS5

- Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody's Golf - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster - Ubisoft , PS4

- , PS4 Far Cry 4 - Ubisoft , PS4

- , PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD , PS4

- , PS4 For Honor - Ubisoft , PS4

- , PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut - Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

- Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War - Santa Monica Studio, PS4

- Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Hollow Knight - Team Cherry, PS4

- Team Cherry, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn - Guerrilla, PS4

- Guerrilla, PS4 Infamous First Light - Sucker Punch, PS4

- Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son - Sucker Punch, PS4

- Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 - Sumo Digital , PS4

- , PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD ., PS4/PS5

- ., PS4/PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man - Insomniac Games , PS4

- , PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Insomniac Games , PS4/PS5

- , PS4/PS5 Matterfall -Housemarque, PS4

-Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil - Other Ocean, PS4

- Other Ocean, PS4 Mortal Kombat 11 - WB Games, PS4/PS5

- Games, PS4/PS5 Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

- Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 - 2K Games, PS4/PS5

- 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds - Annapurna Interactive, PS4

- Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rockstar Games, PS4

- Games, PS4 Resident Evil - CAPCOM Co., Ltd, PS4

- Co., Ltd, PS4 Resogun - Housemarque, PS4

- Housemarque, PS4 Returnal - Housemarque, PS5

- Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Soulcalibur VI - Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

- Inc., PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Ubisoft , PS4

- , PS4 Tearaway Unfolded - Media Molecule, PS4

- Media Molecule, PS4 The Artful Escape - Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

- Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2 - Ubisoft , PS4

- , PS4 The Last Guardian - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 Tom Clancy's The Division - Ubisoft , PS4

- , PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection -Naughty Dog, PS4

-Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn - Supermassive Games, PS4

- Supermassive Games, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection - Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Sony will launch the new features and tiers for its PlayStation Plus service on May 23 in Asian markets excluding Japan, June 1 in Japan, June 13 in the Americas, and June 22 in Europe.

The new features and subscription plan tiers for PlayStation Plus include:

PlayStation Plus Essential : this service remains the same as the current PlayStation Plus service and is priced the same.

: this service remains the same as the current Plus service and is priced the same. PlayStation Plus Extra : this service has the features from the Essential tier, as well as access to "up to 400" PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles that are downloadable to play.

: this service has the features from the Essential tier, as well as access to "up to 400" 4 and 5 titles that are downloadable to play. PlayStation Plus Premium : this service has the features from the previous two tiers, as well as access to "up to 340" more games such as PlayStation 3 games for cloud streaming; PlayStation , PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable games for download and/or streaming; the ability to stream games through PS4, PS5, and PC; and time-limited game trials on some games.

Players can pay for the subscription tiers on a monthly, quarterly, or yearly basis. The Essential tier costs US$9.99 monthly, US$24.99 quarterly, or US$59.99 yearly. The Extra tier costs US$14.99 monthly, US$39.99 quarterly, or US$99.99 yearly. The Premium tier costs US$17.99 monthly, US$49.99 quarterly, or US$119.99 yearly.

Sony will offer markets without cloud streaming availability a separate third tier at a lower price that does not include any cloud streaming options.

PlayStation Plus is required for many online multiplayer games, and the service also offers several free games each month. PlayStation Now allows subscribers to stream or download older games.

Xbox Game Pass is a service that allows users to pay a monthly subscription fee to access a library of games without needing to individually purchase them. The service launched in June 2017, and is also available for PC.