PlayStation Plus Announces Launch Titles, Includes Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Demon's Souls, More
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Monday that its updated PlayStation Plus service will include Japanese-produced games such as Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Demon's Souls, Shadow of the Colossus, The Last Guardian, Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Soulcalibur VI, and Resident Evil, among others.
The full list is below:
- Alienation - Housemarque, PS4
- Ashen - Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight - WB Games, PS4
- Bloodborne - FromSoftware, PS4
- Celeste - Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines - Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Concrete Genie - Pixelopus, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition - 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Days Gone - Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Cells - Motion Twin, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition - Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut - Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon's Souls - Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars - Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody's Golf - Japan Studio, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster - Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4 - Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD, PS4
- For Honor - Ubisoft, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut - Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War - Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 - Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4
- Hollow Knight - Team Cherry, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn - Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light - Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son - Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack - Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD., PS4/PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man - Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall -Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil - Other Ocean, PS4
- Mortal Kombat 11 - WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 - 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds - Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil - CAPCOM Co., Ltd, PS4
- Resogun - Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal - Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus - Japan Studio, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI - Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Ubisoft, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded - Media Molecule, PS4
- The Artful Escape - Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 - Ubisoft, PS4
- The Last Guardian - Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered - Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind - Naughty Dog, PS4
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Ubisoft, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection -Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn - Supermassive Games, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection - Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Sony will launch the new features and tiers for its PlayStation Plus service on May 23 in Asian markets excluding Japan, June 1 in Japan, June 13 in the Americas, and June 22 in Europe.
The new features and subscription plan tiers for PlayStation Plus include:
PlayStation Plus Essential: this service remains the same as the current PlayStation Plus service and is priced the same.
PlayStation Plus Extra: this service has the features from the Essential tier, as well as access to "up to 400" PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles that are downloadable to play.
- PlayStation Plus Premium: this service has the features from the previous two tiers, as well as access to "up to 340" more games such as PlayStation 3 games for cloud streaming; PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable games for download and/or streaming; the ability to stream games through PS4, PS5, and PC; and time-limited game trials on some games.
Players can pay for the subscription tiers on a monthly, quarterly, or yearly basis. The Essential tier costs US$9.99 monthly, US$24.99 quarterly, or US$59.99 yearly. The Extra tier costs US$14.99 monthly, US$39.99 quarterly, or US$99.99 yearly. The Premium tier costs US$17.99 monthly, US$49.99 quarterly, or US$119.99 yearly.
Sony will offer markets without cloud streaming availability a separate third tier at a lower price that does not include any cloud streaming options.
PlayStation Plus is required for many online multiplayer games, and the service also offers several free games each month. PlayStation Now allows subscribers to stream or download older games.
Xbox Game Pass is a service that allows users to pay a monthly subscription fee to access a library of games without needing to individually purchase them. The service launched in June 2017, and is also available for PC.
Source: Official U.S. PlayStation blog