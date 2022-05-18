Adult Swim Announces Rick and Morty: The Anime, Ninja Kamui Anime

Adult Swim announced on Wednesday that it has greenlit two new anime series: Rick and Morty: The Anime and Ninja Kamui . Both series will premiere on Adult Swim and HBO Max .

Takashi Sano ( Tower of God ) will direct the ten-episode Rick and Morty: The Anime series at Telecom Animation Film ( Lupin III , Shenmue the Animation ). He previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" animated shorts. The anime will be an original work, with adapted themes and events from the main Rick and Morty animated series.

Sunghoo Park ( Jujutsu Kaisen , God of High School ) will direct the futuristic action/adventure anime Ninja Kamui . Takeshi Okazaki ( Afro Samurai , Star Wars: Visions , Batman Ninja ) is designing the characters. E&H production and Sola Entertainment ( Lord of The Rings: War of The Rohirrim, Blade Runner: Black Lotus , Ultraman ) are producing the series. Adult Swim describes the anime:

Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin - a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming “death,” Joe will re-emerge as his former self - Ninja Kamui - to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him.

Studio DEEN produced the first "Samurai & Shogun" animated short for the Rick and Morty series that aired on Toonami and streamed online in March 2020. Adult Swim streamed a sequel in November.

Adult Swim streamed an 11-minute "The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara" animated short for the Rick and Morty series in October. The short also aired on Toonami in October.

Adult Swim streamed an eight-minute "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" animated short in July 2020.

