Tower of God Staff Make 8-Minute Short for Rick and Morty Animated Series

Adult Swim began streaming a eight-minute "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" animated short on Sunday for the Rick and Morty animated television series. The short also aired on Toonami as part of the Toonami "panel" at the Adult Swim Con digital event. Takashi Sano ( Tower of God ) wrote and directed the short at Telecom Animation Film . Sano was also the storyboard director and key animator.

The short stars Youhei Tadano as Rick and Keisuke Chiba as Morty. The pair reprised their roles from the Japanese dub of the animated series. Other cast members include Manabu Muraji as Jerry, AI Driver, and Hologram Transvestite, and Yuki Minami as Hologram Girl.

Studio DEEN produced a five-minute "Samurai & Shogun" animated short that aired on Toonami and streamed online in March. Staff members included director and scriptwriter Kaichi Satō , producer Koji Iijima , and executive producer Maki Terashima-Furuta (President of Production I.G. USA ). Jason DeMarco , senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim , stated in March his team "spent a year putting together a five minute Rick and Morty Lone Wolf & Cub anime short."