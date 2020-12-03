Kaichi Satō: 'Samurai & Shogun' Short for Rick and Morty Animated Series Has Planned Sequel

Kaichi Satō revealed in an interview with Otaku USA magazine that there is a planned sequel to Studio DEEN 's five-minute "Samurai & Shogun" animated short for the Rick and Morty animated television series.

Sato added that he has a number of ideas that he would like to make happen, and that he would like to someday implement his own ideas into the main story of Rick and Morty.

Studio DEEN produced the animated short that aired on Toonami and streamed online in March. Staff members included director and scriptwriter Satō, producer Koji Iijima , and executive producer Maki Terashima-Furuta (President of Production I.G. USA ). Jason DeMarco , senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim , stated in March his team "spent a year putting together a five minute Rick and Morty Lone Wolf & Cub anime short."

The short stars Youhei Tadano as "Rick WTM72," and Keisuke Chiba as "Shogun Morty." The pair reprised their roles from the Japanese dub of the animated series.

Adult Swim streamed an eight-minute "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" animated short on July 26 for the Rick and Morty series. The short also aired on Toonami as part of the Toonami "panel" at the Adult Swim Con digital event. Takashi Sano ( Tower of God ) wrote and directed the short at Telecom Animation Film . Sano was also the storyboard director and key animator.

Source: Otaku USA Magazine (Danica Davidson)