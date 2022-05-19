Coolkyoushinja's Futari Bocchi no Otasā no Hime Manga Ends in 5th Volume

Manga ends around chapter 100

The fourth compiled book volume of Coolkyoushinja 's Futari Bocchi no Otasā no Hime manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will end in the fifth volume at around chapter 100.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Coolkyoushinja launched a one-shot in 2019 prior to creating the series.

Coolkyoushinja launched the Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi ( Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation ) manga in Young Animal in August 2018. The manga is a remake of Amahara 's online manga of the same name.

Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying , Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation , Peach Boy Riverside , and Komori-san Can't Decline ( Komori-san wa Kotowarenai! ) manga have all received anime adaptations.