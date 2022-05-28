Tokyo Mew Mew New Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, July 6 Premiere, 6 More Cast Members

The official website for Tokyo Mew Mew New , the all-new anime of Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi 's Tokyo Mew Mew manga , began streaming the show's second promotional video on Saturday. The video reveals that the show will premiere on July 6 at 12:00 a.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The video previews the song "Cat!! Shite SuperGirls" by Smewthie.

The website also revealed six more cast members for the show, including:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Quiche



Daiki Yamashita as Tart



Yuichiro Umehara as Pie



Aina Suzuki as Miwa Honjō



Iori Saeki as Moe Yanagida



Akira Ishida as Seiji Aizawa



The anime follows Ichigo Momomiya, a girl who transforms into Mew Ichigo (Strawberry) with the power of the Iriomote leopard cat to save Earth from parasitic Chimera Anima aliens.

The show stars:

The five main cast members formed a unit named Smewthie, and their first single digitally launched in March 2021.

Takahiro Natori ( Aria the Crepuscolo , Cannon Busters ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company and Graphinica , and Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Bungaku Shōjo , Neo Angelique Abyss ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , No. 6 ) is designing the characters, and Toshiki Kameyama is directing the sound. Team-MAX 's Yasuharu Takanashi ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal , Precure franchise, Zombie Land Saga , Fairy Tail ) is composing the music.

The anime will mark the 20th anniversary of the manga, as well as the 65th anniversary of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine, which originally serialized it. Staff announced the anime in April 2020.

Yoshida and the late Ikumi serialized their original Tokyo Mew Mew magical girl manga from 2000 to 2003 (with Kodansha credited for the franchise's original concept), and Tokyopop published all seven volumes in English. Kodansha Comics released the manga in three omnibus volumes with a new translation in 2011.

The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series from 2002 to 2003.