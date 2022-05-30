CloverWorks, Wit Studio, Aniplex, Shueisha Jointly Establish New JOEN Anime Company

Sony media subsidiary Aniplex , its CloverWorks animation studio, Production I.G sister company Wit Studio , and publisher Shueisha announced on Monday that they have jointly established a new company named JOEN. The company's objective is primarily the planning and production of television anime series, anime films, and short clips.

The company aims to route the production to "the best production lines and creators" for both CloverWorks and Wit Studio , instead of only routing the process through a single company.

The new company will also aim to provide a better business model for both studios, enabling profits to be more effectively distributed among "staff, creators, and those involved in the animation studio." The company also plans to collaborate with various other studios aside from CloverWorks and Wit Studio .

CloverWorks producer Yūichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake are the representative directors of JOEN. The company has an initial capital investment of 100 million yen (about US$786,000).

CloverWorks and Wit Studio are collaborating on the currently airing Spy×Family anime series, which premiered on April 9.

