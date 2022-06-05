Isekai Yakkyoku Anime's 2nd Trailer Unveils More Cast & Staff, July 10 Premiere

The staff for the television anime of Liz Takayama 's Isekai Yakkyoku (Alternate World Pharmacy) novel series posted the anime's second trailer on Sunday. The trailer unveils more cast and staff members as well as the July 10 premiere for the anime. It also previews the opening theme song "Musō-teki Chronicle" (Dreamlike Chronicle) by Kaori Ishihara and the ending theme song "Haku'u" (Light Rain on a Sunny Day) by Little Black Dress .

The newly announced cast members are:

Shizuka Itou as Queen Elisabeth II of the San Fleuve Empire

as Queen Elisabeth II of the San Fleuve Empire Kenji Nomura as Bruno de Medicis, Pharma's father

Maria Naganawa as Blanche de Medicis, Pharma's little sister



The newly announced staff members are:

Tatsuya Katō ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Love Live! Sunshine!! ) and Satoshi Hōno ( Aggretsuko , Love After World Domination ) are composing the music.

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on July 10 at 9:30 p.m., and it will also run on Tokyo MX , Kansai Telecasting Corporation , and BS NTV .

The story centers around a young pharmacologist who was so focused on his research that he died from overwork. He was transported to an alternate world and reincarnated as Pharma, the scion in a noble lineage of court healers. In this world where erroneous remedies and cures are rampant, he takes on all kinds of ailments to save lives, thanks to his inside knowledge of modern pharmacology from his past life.

Aki Toyosaki stars as Pharma de Medicis. The other cast members include:

Reina Ueda as Eleonor "Ellen" Bonnefoy, the top apprentice of Pharma's father Bruno and Pharma's tutor

as Eleonor "Ellen" Bonnefoy, the top apprentice of Pharma's father Bruno and Pharma's tutor Kaede Hondo as Charlotte "Lotte" Sorel, who serves the de Medicis family as a maid (with her mother) and Pharma's caretaker



Keizou Kusakawa ( Kan Colle , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st , Ahiru no Sora , Dog Days , Sekirei ) is directing the anime at diomedéa , and Wataru Watari ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Girlish Number ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Matsumoto ( Chio's School Road , Kan Colle ) is designing the characters.

Takayama launched the story on the user-submission site Shōsetsuka ni Narou (Let's Be Novelists). Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint published the eighth volume of the light novel series in print with illustrations by keepout on July 21. Sei Takano has been serializing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine. The franchise has over 2.3 million copies in circulation.

