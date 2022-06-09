2nd Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ Anime Film's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Theme Song

The official website for the Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ film trilogy began streaming a new trailer for the second film "Tsuki no Maki" (Moon Story) on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Hana no Utage" by Mitsuhiro Ichiki and Toshiki Masuda as their respective characters. The site also unveiled more cast and a new visual for the film.

New to the various Touken Ranbu anime (but returning from the game) are Yoshihisa Kawahara as Azuki Nagamitsu, Tsubasa Yonaga as Kenshin Kagemitsu, Yūya Hirose as Kotegiri Gou, Taku Yashiro as Buzen Gou, Tarusuke Shingaki as Chiyoganemaru (Shingaki also previously voiced Heshikiri Hasebe in previous anime), Shugo Nakamura as Chatannakiri, Kenichirō Matsuda as Nenekirimaru, Kent Itō as Kuwana Gou, Shunichi Toki as Matsui Gou, Atsushi Abe as Suishinshi Masahide, Kenji Akabane as Minamoto Kiyomaro, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Onimaru Kunitsuna, and Kazuhiko Inoue as Sanchoumou.

"Tsuki no Maki" will open on July 8.

The first film "Yuki no Maki" (Snow Story) opened on May 20. The third film "Hana no Maki" (Flower Story) will open on September 1. Each film will have a different director. Takashi Naoya will return from the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru television series to direct "Yuki no Maki." Tomoaki Koshida is returning from Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru. to direct "Tsuki no Maki." Sumie Noro will direct "Hana no Maki."

Doga Kobo is producing the first film. Yuki Nekota , who wrote scripts for the second season of the show, also returns as scriptwriter for the first film. Junichirō Taniguchi returns as character designer.

Mitsue Mori and Eriko Iida are the sub-character designers. Hiyori Denforword Akishino and Eri Nakajima are the Touken designers, and the former is also a prop designer alongside Tamami Izawa and Kazumi Ono . Takeshi Takahashi returns for art setting, while Yukari Yasuda returns as art director. Yuki Itō is the color key artist. Takehiro Go returns from the second season as compositing director of photography, and Kentarou Tsubone also returns as editor. Fumiyuki Go returns as sound director, while Katsuhiro Nakano is in charge of sound effects. Kenji Kawai is once again composing the music. The cast will perform the opening theme song "Hanamaru-Tayori no Mau Koro ni."

The trilogy will feature the new Touken Danshi character Yamanbagiri Chōgi, as voiced by Kengo Takanashi .

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021.

KOEI Tecmo Games' Touken Ranbu Warriors game launched in Japan for PC and Switch on February 17, and will launch for Switch in North America on May 24.