Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Action Game's Trailer Highlights Characters

Game demo out now

Nintendo began streaming a new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes , Nintendo and KOEI Tecmo Games' new action game in the Fire Emblem franchise using characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses , on Wednesday The trailer highlights the game's characters, and also reveals that the game now has a demo available featuring the game's early chapters. Players will be able to continue their progress onto the main game when it releases.

The game will ship for Nintendo Switch on June 24.

Nintendo describes the game:

Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters return to put their combat expertise on display as you revisit a war-torn Fódlan. Unleash devastating combos and striking special moves in action-packed, real-time combat Cut through hordes of enemies as characters from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game. Take down dozens of foes with Edelgard's axe or Dimitri's lance, or blast enemies from a distance with Claude's bow. Slash, swing, and spear your way to a brighter future for Fódlan.

The Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo Switch game launched in July 2019.