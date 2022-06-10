Fumin Fukyū de Yume to ka Koi to ka Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on Wednesday that Izumi Miyazono 's Fumin Fukyū de Yume to ka Koi to ka (Dreams and Love in Insomnia) manga will end in three chapters.

The manga centers on a woman named Sawa, who was once hailed as a child prodigy and dreamed of being a singer. Now, as an adult, she is about to give up on singing, and decides to sing one last time at an important place for her, when she thought no one was present. But there, she has a chance meeting with Itsuki Shingū, a handsome actor who askes her to sing for him.

Miyazono launched the manga in Petit Comic in June 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 8.

Miyazono launched the Everyone's Getting Married ( Totsuzen desu ga, Ashita Kekkon shimasu ) manga in Petit Comic in April 2014, and ended it in May 2018. Shogakukan published nine compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media released the entire manga in North America.