Shine Post Anime's 2nd Video Unveils Atsumi Tanezaki as Idol Manager, July 12 Debut

Lyric videos for FFF, Yurayura Sisters idols' songs also streamed

The staff for the anime of writer Rakuda and illustrator Buriki 's Shine Post light novel series posted the anime's second promotional video on Sunday. The video announces a new cast member and the anime's July 12 premiere.

Atsumi Tanezaki is voicing the Yurayura Sisters idol unit's manager Eiko Kikuchi:

The anime will premiere in the AnichU timeslot on the NTV channel on July 12 at 25:29 (effectively, July 13 at 1:29 a.m.) It will also run on BS NTV and AT-X .

The staff also posted two lyric videos for the FFF idol unit's song "First Step" and the Yurayura Sisters idol unit's song "Yurayura Wonderful World."

The anime's cast includes the members of the main idol unit TINGS:

Playing the story's rival idol group HY:RAIN are:

The other cast members include:

The anime is part of Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge 's Shine Post multimedia idol project, which also includes a game by Akihiro Ishihara ( Guilty Gear, Love Plus ), a manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, and concerts.

Kei Oikawa ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI . SPP is in charge of the series scripts. Tatsuto Higuchi ( Revue Starlight ) is writing the scripts with Rakuda , who is also credited as the author of the original novel series and for conceiving the world view. Yoshihiro Nagata ( Macross Delta ) is designing the anime characters based on Buriki 's original character designs. Yōhei Kisara ( Love Live! School idol project ) of Stray Cats is producing the music.

Rakuda and Buriki launched the Shine Post: Nee Shitteta? Watashi o Zettai Idol ni Suru Tame no, Goku Futsū de Atarimae na, to Bikkiri no Mahou ( Shine Post : Did You Know? The Most Ordinary, Natural, and Unique Magic to Make Me an Absolute Idol ) light novel on October 8. The two previously collaborated on the Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo light novel series that also inspired a television anime.