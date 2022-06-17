Kadokawa, Yen Press Launch New Dark Souls Novel on October 25

Yen Press announced on Thursday that it will launch the Dark Souls: Masque of Vindication novel on October 25. The novel based on FromSoftware 's Dark Souls game will launch both physically and digitally worldwide.

Michael A. Stackpole ( I, Jedi ; Rogue Squadron ) is writing the novel. Kadokawa will simultaneously launch the novel in Japanese. Yen Press stated this marks the first simultaneous print release between the two companies.

The companies describe the story:

In an underground tomb, a man who should have been dead awakens in the dark, gradually regaining his senses— He has forgotten his past, including his name. Given the great pains taken to insure his confinement, his revival may have been anticipated, but the remains of the grave robber that is his sole companion may give a clue as to his reawakening. When the corpse of the thief rises against him, a sorcerer's instincts emerge, and he puts it down with a flash of light from his palm. With this gesture, the memories of the cadaver flicker through him, rekindling a sense of himself… The desert night stretches out beyond the graveyard, and the starry sky tells the sorcerer that a long time has passed since his death. Naming himself Ferranos after the meaningless word graven outside his tomb and armed with a dagger of a failed grave robber, he embarks on an epic adventure guided by fate.

The original Dark Souls game launched in September 2011. The Dark Souls: Remastered game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2018 in North America, Europe, and Japan.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Dark Souls III game in Japan in March 2016, and the game launched in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in April 2016.

