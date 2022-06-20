Live-Action Shin Shinchō Kōki TV Show Casts Riku Hagiwara, Atsuhiro Inukai

July series casts Hagiwara as Akechi Mitsuhide, Inukai as Uesugi Kenshin

The official website for Shin Shinchō Kōki ~ Classmate wa Sengoku Bujо̄ (The New Official History of Nobunaga - My Classmates are Warring States Period Military Commanders), the live-action television drama adaptation of Shinobu Kaitani 's Shin Shinchō Kōki - Nobunaga-kun to Watashi (The New Official History of Nobunaga - Nobunaga and Me) manga, revealed two cast members on Saturday.

The newly announced cast inludes (pictured above from left to right):

Riku Hagiwara as Akechi Mitsuhide

Atsuhiro Inukai as Uesugi Kenshin

Ren Nagase of idol group King & Prince will star as Nobunaga.

The series will debut on NTV on July 24.

Satoru Nakajima and Keisuke Toyoshima are directing the series. Kanazawa Tomoki and Date-san are writing the screenplay. Kenji Numata is the chief producer. Takashi Nakayama, Shoko Kojima, and Yūki Seike are producing the show with collaborative producer Eriko Mikami.

The manga's story centers on a high school full of delinquents, and its elite class that has clones of famous warlords from Japan's Warring States period fighting it out.

Kaitani launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in March 2019, but the manga moved to the Comic Days app in 2020. The manga ended in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in November 2021.

Kaitani's Liar Game manga ran from 2005 to January 2015. The manga inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.

Kaitani launched his Muteki no Hito mahjong manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in December 2014, and then moved it to the Magazine Pocket app in June 2016. He ended the manga in October 2016. Kodansha published four volumes for the manga.

Sources: Shin Shinchō Kōki's website, Comic Natalie