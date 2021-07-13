Shin Shinchō Kōki Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga about clones of Japanese warlords in high school of delinquents launched in 2019

The 75th chapter of Shinobu Kaitani 's Shin Shinchō Kōki - Nobunaga-kun to Watashi (The New Official History of Nobunaga - Nobunaga and Me) manga revealed on Monday that the manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on August 9.

The manga's story centers on a high school full of delinquents, and its elite class that has clones of famous warlords from Japan's Warring States period fighting it out.

Kaitani launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in March 2019, but the manga moved to the Comic Days app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on May 12.

Kaitani's Liar Game manga ran from 2005 to January 2015. The manga inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.

Kaitani launched his Muteki no Hito mahjong manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in December 2014, and then moved it to the Magazine Pocket app in June 2016. He ended the manga in October 2016. Kodansha published four volumes for the manga.

Source: Comic Days