Voice Actress Kumiko Takizawa Passes Away Due to Heart Attack at 69

The first new release of Hideshi Hino's work in a decade, The Town of Pigs is a short allegory of war that starkly reflects the demons inside humanity.

― Spoiler warning: for the sake of discussing the context of this manga, the end twist is included in this review. The Town of Pigs marks a long-deserved return of Hideshi Hino, a central horror manga artist whose work hasn't been released stateside i...