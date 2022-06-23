Kawaii Tanuki mo Raku ja nai Manga Gets YouTube Anime on July 23

This year's August issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine announced on Friday that Kei Kawaguchi's Kawaii Tanuki mo Raku ja nai (The Cute Tanuki is Not at Ease Either) manga will get an anime on YouTube on July 23.

Hiroki Yasumoto will play the main character Ponkichi. Jun Fukushima will play Hayato Saionji.

The manga launched in LaLa in February 2017, and it ended on June 4. The manga was also serialized on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website and app. Hakusensha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 5.

The series follows Ponkichi, an angry tanuki who comes down from the mountain and slashes humans.

