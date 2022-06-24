Extreme Hearts Anime Casts Chinami Hashimoto, Reveals Character Video

Hashimoto plays Nono in anime premiering on July 9

The official website for Extreme Hearts , the new project from writer Masaki Tsuzuki , revealed on Friday a new cast member and a character video that highlights Hiyori Hayama, Saki Kodaka, and Sumika Maehara.

Chinami Hashimoto will play QON-N4CX Nono, or Nono for short.

The show will premiere on July 9 at 25:30 (effectively July 10 at 1:30 a.m.).

The anime stars:

The five cast members in May-Bee include:

The story is set in the future, not long after the present day. Hyper Sports, which use extreme gear as support items, have become popular hobby competitions among both children and adults. Hiyori Hayama is a high school singer who has nothing to do with Hyper Sports, but a certain incident sets the story in motion. "This is the story about how we met our greatest friends."

Junji Nishimura ( Dog Days , Bakuon!! ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs . Issei Aragaki ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , Vladlove ) is designing the characters for animation, and Aragaki and Kana Hashidate are also serving as chief animation directors. Shuichi Kawakami and Takuya Fujima drafted the sub-character designs. Tsuzuki (original concept, scripts for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha magical girl franchise ) is credited for the original story and scripts, and Waki Ikawa ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen manga) is credited as the original character designer. EFFY is composing the music.

Voice actress Miho Okasaki is performing the anime's opening theme "Infinite."

