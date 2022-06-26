Takeshobo's 4-Panel Manga Magazine Manga Life Ends Publication in July

The August issue of Takeshobo 's Manga Life magazine announced on Monday that the magazine will suspend its publication after the next issue on July 27. The next issue will announce the future plans for the magazine's serialized titles.

The four-panel manga magazine launched in 1981 under the title Gag Da before changing to its current title. It serialized such popular manga as Mikio Igarashi 's Bonobono , Katsuhiko Hotta 's Obatarian , Yuka Santoh 's Sparrow's Hotel , Meme Higashiya 's Recorder and Randsell , Rū Tatuki 's PoyoPoyo's Observation Diary , and Rikō Anzai 's Onee-chan ga Kita — all of which inspired anime. Bonobono , Sparrow's Hotel , and Recorder and Randsell are still ongoing series.

Manga Life spawned other magazines such as Manga Life Original (home of Morita-san wa Mukuchi , Chitose Get You!! , and others) in 1988 and Manga Life MOMO in 2003. The original Manga Life had merged with another Takeshobo magazine, Manga Club, in 2020.

Source: Mantan Web