×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Singer Yuki Katsuragi Passes Away at 73

posted on by Alex Mateo
Goku: Midnight Eye singer passed away due to peritoneal cancer

Singer Yuki Katsuragi passed away due to peritoneal cancer (cancer of the tissue lining the inside of the abdomen) at a Tokyo hospital on Monday. She was 73 years old.

Katsuragi had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer since April 2021 and had been receiving treatment since that May. She returned to perform in concert on May 17.

Katsuragi was born in 1949. She attended music school in Osaka. In 1973, she won the Yamaha Popular Song Contest under the name Machi Asagiri. She became well-known for her song "Bohemian" in 1983. She suffered a crushed thoracic spine fracture during an television show filming accident in 2003, but she recovered.

She performed theme songs for Goku: Midnight Eye and Gongitsune, as well as an insert song for Space Dandy.

Source: Sponichi Annex via Hachima Kikо̄

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives