RPG Time: The Legend of Wright Game Launches on Switch, PS4, PC

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced on Tuesday that Aniplex of America will release DeskWorks' RPG Time: The Legend of Wright game for Nintendo Switch on August 18. Aniplex of America revealed that it will also release the game for PlayStation 4 on the same day, and on PC via Steam on September 13. The company unveiled trailers:

Nintendo Direct Mini Trailer

Full Trailer

The title is a role-playing game styled after notebook sketch drawings. In the game's world, young aspiring game designer Kenta designs his own hand-drawn RPG, and the player experiences it.

The game launched for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows platforms on March 9.

Source: Nintendo Direct Mini