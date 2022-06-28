×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
RPG Time: The Legend of Wright Game Launches on Switch, PS4, PC

posted on by Alex Mateo
Notebook RPG launches for Switch, PS4 on August 18, Steam on September 13

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced on Tuesday that Aniplex of America will release DeskWorks' RPG Time: The Legend of Wright game for Nintendo Switch on August 18. Aniplex of America revealed that it will also release the game for PlayStation 4 on the same day, and on PC via Steam on September 13. The company unveiled trailers:

Nintendo Direct Mini Trailer

Full Trailer

The title is a role-playing game styled after notebook sketch drawings. In the game's world, young aspiring game designer Kenta designs his own hand-drawn RPG, and the player experiences it.

The game launched for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows platforms on March 9.

Source: Nintendo Direct Mini

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives