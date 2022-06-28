News
RPG Time: The Legend of Wright Game Launches on Switch, PS4, PC
posted on by Alex Mateo
Notebook RPG launches for Switch, PS4 on August 18, Steam on September 13
The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced on Tuesday that Aniplex of America will release DeskWorks' RPG Time: The Legend of Wright game for Nintendo Switch on August 18. Aniplex of America revealed that it will also release the game for PlayStation 4 on the same day, and on PC via Steam on September 13. The company unveiled trailers:
The title is a role-playing game styled after notebook sketch drawings. In the game's world, young aspiring game designer Kenta designs his own hand-drawn RPG, and the player experiences it.
The game launched for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows platforms on March 9.
Source: Nintendo Direct Mini