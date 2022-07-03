Entergram Streams Opening Movie for New Konosuba Dungeon RPG

Entergram Co., Ltd. began streaming the opening video on Friday for the Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o!: Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bōkensha-tachi (KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world!!: The Cursed Relic and the Delusional Adventurers) game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The video features Machico 's song "BLAST."

The game was originally slated to release on July 28, but is now delayed to September 29.

The game is a sequel to Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi~ , the Konosuba dungeon role-playing game for PS4 and PlayStation Vita.

The first game (pictured at right), inspired by Natsume Akatsuki 's KONOSUBA ( Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! or Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! ) light novel series, shipped in Japan for the PS4 and PS Vita in June 2019 after a delay.

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi Plus~ (Labyrinth of Hope and Gathering Adventurers Plus), an enhanced version of the original game, shipped for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in August 2020.

Natsume Akatsuki 's Konosuba light novel series inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film. The anime is getting a third season, and the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series is also getting a television anime adaptation.

The original light novels center on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.

The novel series ended with the 17th volume in May 2020.