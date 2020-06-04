Konosuba Dungeon RPG Reveals Updates, August Release for PS4/Switch

Game adds new dungeon, monsters, quests, costumes, more

Entergram opened an official website for its Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi Plus~ PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch game on Thursday to reveal the game's added features and August 27 release.

The game will add the new dungeon "Goblin Caves," more Guild Quests, event CG, and new costumes as rewards. The game's monster encyclopedia will add new entries, and the game will feature new monsters. Players will be able to switch between the original version of the background music and new arrangements. The protagonist Kazuma will be able to learn many more skills. Added systems will support characters' individuality, and various adjustments will improve the user interface and in-game operability.

The limited-edition version of the game will include a download code for swimsuits and cheerleader costumes for female characters, a water-resistant clear case, and a cooling towel. People who own the original game for PS4 and PlayStation Vita will be able to purchase the updated version at a discounted price from August 27 to September 30.

The game is an enhanced version of Entergram's Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi~ dungeon role-playing game inspired by Natsume Akatsuki 's KONOSUBA ( Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! or KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! ) light novel series. The original game shipped in Japan for the PS4 and PS Vita in June 2019 after a delay.

In the game's story, Aqua suddenly obtains a shard of a demon stone that holds hidden power. Kazuma and his friends seek to discover the power and value of the stone. They encounter ruins, mazes, and monsters on their quest to learn the stone's secrets.

Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, Darkness, and one more person form a party of five as they set out on their journey. Players can change the composition of their party to complete guild quests outside the main scenario. Some quests require specific characters in order to complete them. The game features CG in story and battle scenes. Players can obtain new costumes for their characters by completing quests.

Akatsuki launched the original KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! light novel series with illustrations by Kurone Mishima ( The Devil is a Part-Timer! High School! manga) in 2013, and ended it with the 17th volume on May 1. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it released the 11th volume on April 28. The company has also licensed the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series, as well as the manga adaptations for both novel series.

The novels have inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan last August and added 4DX screenings last October. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States last November. Crunchyroll added an English dub for the first season in January 2019, and an English dub for the second season on February 25. Crunchyroll began streaming the film on March 25, but delayed the streaming of the English dub originally scheduled for April.

Sources: Entergram's website, Dengeki Online