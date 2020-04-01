Konosuba Light Novel Series' 17th Volume Listed as Final One in May

Kadokawa is listing the 17th volume of Natsume Akatsuki 's KONOSUBA ( Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! or Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! ) light novel series as the final volume. The volume will ship on May 1.

The original story centers on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.

Akatsuki launched the light novel series with illustrations by Kurone Mishima ( The Devil is a Part-Timer! High School! manga) in 2013. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it released the 10th volume last December. The company has also licensed the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series, as well as the manga adaptations for both novel series.

The novels have inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan last August and added 4DX screenings last October. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States last November. Crunchyroll added an English dub for the first season in January 2019, and an English dub for the second season on February 25. Crunchyroll began streaming the film on March 25, and the English dub will be available this April.

Source: Kadokawa via Yaraon!