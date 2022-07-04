takt op. Destiny Anime Gets Manga on August 26

Kino draws manga with new story viewpoint based on Anna Schneider

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine revealed on June 27 that MAPPA and Madhouse 's takt op. Destiny anime is inspiring a manga adaptation that will launch in the magazine's October issue on August 26. Although it will be based on the anime, the manga will take the viewpoint of the character Anna Schneider. Kino will draw the manga.

The anime premiered in October 2021, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and added an English dub on April 23.

In the story of the anime, one day a black meteorite fell on the world, and the world completely changed. The meteorite produced grotesque monsters called D2, which started running rampant. D2 very quickly banned all music, which was the one thing able to overcome them. But there were some people who resisted the D2. They are young women who hold the power of music, the "Musicart." These young women hold "scores" that are able to defeat the monsters. And there are also people who lead these women, the Conductor.

The anime takes place in America in the year 2047, which has fallen to ruin thanks to the D2. Takt, a Conductor, is partnered with a Musicart named Destiny. Takt yearns for music to be returned to the world, and Destiny wishes to destroy the D2. Their aim is to travel to New York.

The anime is part of Bandai Namco Filmworks and DeNA 's takt op. (pronounced "takt opus") project, and will also include a smartphone game that will debut this year.