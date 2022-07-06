Death Note Gets New Netflix Live-Action Series by Stranger Things Creators

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Wednesday that Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer ( Stranger Things ), also known as the Duffer Brothers, are working on a new live-action series adaptation of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata 's Death Note manga with Netflix at their newly formed studio Upside Down Pictures. Deadline states that this will be a "new take" from Netflix 's previous live-action Death Note film (pictured right).

Netflix released a live-action Death Note film by director Adam Wingard in August 2017. It stars Nat Wolff as Light Turner, Keith Stanfield as L, Margaret Qualley as Mia Sutton, Willem Dafoe as the voice of Ryuk, Paul Nakauchi as Watari, and Shea Whigham as James Turner.

In Ohba and Obata's original 2003-2006 supernatural suspense manga, teenager Light Yagami finds a notebook with which he can put people to death by writing their names. He begins a self-anointed crusade against the criminals of the world, and a cat-and-mouse game begins with the authorities and one idiosyncratic genius detective.

The manga inspired a 37-episode television anime series in 2006-2007.

The live-action Death Note and Death Note: The Last Name films premiered in Japan in 2006 and were based on the story of the manga, albeit with significant changes to the story's ending. The films starred Tatsuya Fujiwara as Light, Ken'ichi Matsuyama as L, Erika Toda as Misa Amane, and Shidou Nakamura as the voice of Ryuk. Viz Media screened the films in United States theaters in 2008, and released both on home video with an English dub .

A spinoff live-action film, L change the WorLd , debuted in Japan in 2008

The live-action Death Note Light up the NEW world film debuted in November 2016. The story takes place 10 years after the events of the original story, and features new characters who compete over six Death Notes on Earth.

Source: Deadline (Mike Fleming Jr.)