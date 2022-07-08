Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! Anime Gets 5th Season

12-episode anime premieres on July 29

The official Twitter account for the Ani Ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! (There's No Cure for My Brother Being Around Me!) television anime announced on Friday that the anime will get a fifth season that will premiere with 12 episodes on d Anime Store and other services on July 29. The account also unveiled a video and visual:

Rarecho ( Aggretsuko ) directs the anime at Imagineer and Fanworks , and also pens the scripts. Planet Cartoon produces the animation. The cast from the previous seasons are returning for the fifth season. The anime is based on a Chinese web comic by Yu Lei .

The original comic's story centers on a violent girl who strikes her idiot older brother. The story also focuses on sibling love, love, and food. The web manga has been read more than 500 million times online in China.

The first season premiered in China in March 2017, and aired on Tokyo MX1 in Japan in April 2017. The second season premiered on Tokyo MX1 in July 2018, and also streamed in China. The third season streamed in China in August 2019 and premiered on Tokyo MX1 on October 7, 2019. The fourth season began streaming on the Tencent Video platform in China in August 2020, and premiered in Japan in October 2020.