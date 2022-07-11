Parallel Paradise Manga Nears Climax

The wraparound jacket band for the 18th compiled book volume of Lynn Okamoto 's Parallel Paradise manga revealed last Wednesday that the manga is nearing its climax.

The manga's 19th volume is scheduled to ship in Japan on November 4. The manga has a cumulative total of over 3.5 million copies in circulation.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tada Youta, a seemingly normal young man with a background in martial arts, has his life upended when a terrifying creature drags him into another world. He's shocked to find himself in a land with castles and dragons and colored moons in the sky, where the only humans who roam are women! Not only is Youta the first man in this world for centuries, but his touch can activate a powerful desire within the women around him. Guided into this strange new land by a beautiful paladin, Youta is about to embark on his ultimate fantasy adventure!

Okamoto ( Brynhildr in the Darkness , Elfen Lied ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in March 2017.

Okamoto's earlier Elfen Lied manga inspired a television anime series that ADV Films released in North America.