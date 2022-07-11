The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

34th chapter launched on Friday

Koyuki announced on Twitter on Saturday that his manga adaptation of Light Tuchihi 's The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious light novel series will end in its next three chapters, including the 34th chapter of the manga that launched in the August issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine on Friday.

The manga launched in November 2018 in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine. Kadokawa shipped the manga's fifth compiled volume on March 9. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English and describes its story:

The goddess Ristarte summons a hero who excels in every area to assist her. He's everything she expected him to be except for one, tiny thing: this anxious hero can't do anything unless he's absolutely sure nothing can go wrong!

The company shipped the second compiled volume in July 2020.

Tsuchihi launched the novel series on the Kakuyomu website in June 2016, and Kadokawa published the first volume in print with illustrations by Toyota in February 2017. The seventh volume shipped on December 2019. Yen Press is publishing it in English and shipped the seventh volume on October 5.

The light novels inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in October 2019 and had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in Japanese and with an English dub .

Source: Koyuki's Twitter account