Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition Game Launches on PC

Trailer streamed

KOEI Tecmo announced the Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition game for PC via Steam , and it also revealed that the game has launched on Tuesday. The company streamed a trailer:

The expanded version of the 2012 Warriors Orochi 3 game includes all base content and most DLC from the original. The PC version features mouse and keyboard support and graphical settings.

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate (Musō Orochi 2 Ultimate) launched in Japan in September 2013 and got a PS4 version in June 2014. The original Warriors Orochi 3 debuted in the U.S. for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate ( Musou Orochi 3 Ultimate ) game launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in February 2020. The game debuted in Japan in December 2019 for PS4 and Switch. Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate is an expanded version of KOEI Tecmo 's Warriors Orochi 4 ( Musou Orochi 3 ) game.

Source: Press release