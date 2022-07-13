Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Show's Title Sequence Nominated for Primetime Emmy Award

The staff of the Primetime Emmy Awards announced on Tuesday that they nominated Netflix 's live-action adaptation of Sunrise 's Cowboy Bebop anime for Outstanding Main Title Design.

The 74th awards have also nominated "The Duel" animated short from Lucasfilm 's Star Wars: Visions anthology for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program, as well as the Love, Death & Robots animated anthology series for the same category for the short "Jibaro." Polygon Pictures animated "The Very Pulse Of The Machine" segment for the series' third volume.

No anime received nominations in the Outstanding Animated Program category. That category's nominations include The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, What If...?, Arcane: League of Legends , and Rick and Morty .

Netflix debuted the first season of the live-action Cowboy Bebop in November 2021, but canceled it soon after in December 2021. The series starred John Cho as Spike, Mustafa Shakir as Jet, Daniella Pineda as Faye, Alex Hassell as Vicious, and Elena Satine as Julia. The Japanese dub included returning voice actors from the original anime's cast.

Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-produced the series, with Netflix handling physical production. Tomorrow Studios is a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break , Teen Wolf , producer for the live-action One Piece project) and ITV Studios. Shinichiro Watanabe , the original anime's director, served as consultant for the project. Andre Nemec , Josh Appelbaum , Jeff Pinkner , and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio are credited as showrunners and executive producers. Yoko Kanno returned to score the music for the series.

