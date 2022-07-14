Kabuki Play of Osamu Tezuka's The Shinsen-gumi Manga Unveils Visual

Play runs August 5-30

The staff for the kabuki stage adaptation of Osamu Tezuka 's The Shinsen-gumi manga unveiled a visual for the adaptation on Thursday. Kabuki troupe Hachigatsu Nōryō Kabuki announced the adaptation on May 28.

The production will run in Tokyo's Kabuki-za Theatre from August 5 to 30.

Digital Manga Guild published The Shinsen-gumi in English digitally, and it describes the manga:

In Kyoto, in the late 1800s, the son of a local book-binder, Kyujuro Fukakusa sees his father murdered before his eyes and vows revenge. In his quest for justice, he answers the recruitment call of The Shinsen-gumi (or "The new squad") a newly-formed special brigade of samurai loyal to the shogun. There he meets fellow recruit and proficient swordsmen, the enigmatic Daisuke Kamakiri. Despite the gap in their fighting skill levels, the two forma close bond, but can it survive the age of upheaval that is descending on "The Wolves of Mibu?"

Tezuka published the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Book in 1963.

Source: Comic Natalie