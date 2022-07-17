Arya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Light Novels Get Manga

The official Twitter account for writer Sunsunsun and artist Momoco 's Arya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ( Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Arya-san ) light novel series announced on Friday that the novels are getting a manga adaptation. Saho Tenamachi ( Shōsetsu no Kami-sama ; Itsuka, Nemuri ni Tsuku Hi ) is drawing the manga, which will launch in October on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app.

Yen Press announced it April that it will release the novels in English, and it describes the story:

A romantic comedy perfect for fans of Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle and The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend. Masachika Kuse sits next to Arya, a girl of Russian and Japanese descent. She's beautiful, haughty, and an exceptional student, while Masachika is nerdy and known for being a slacker. He's an easy target for her comments in Russian, which she's all too happy to translate—except he can understand what she's really saying!

Kadokawa publishes the novels under its Sneaker Bunko imprint. The company published the first volume in February 2021, and published the fourth volume on April 1. Kadokawa will publish the 4.5th novel on July 29.

