Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life Fantasy Novels Listed With January TV Anime

Rokujūyon Okazawa's story centers on retired lieutenant of dark army starting new life

The official Twitter account for the Kashiwa branch of the Cybex cafe chain posted a photo of Rurekuchie's seventh manga volume based on Rokujūyon Okazawa's Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life (The Slow Second Life of the Retired Dark Soldier in His 30s) novel series on Wednesday. According to the wrapround jacket band in the photo, the novel will have a television anime adaptation that will premiere in January 2023. The volume shipped on Wednesday.

The story centers on Dariel, a soldier in the Dark Lord's army who cannot use magic. Instead, he wields his intellect and initiative as an assistant to one of the Dark Lord's most trusted captains. But when the captain is summarily replaced, Dariel also loses his privileged position and is fired. In disappointment, he retires in a village of humans, getting a new start at life by using his abilities to accept requests for help.

Okazawa began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2018, and ended it in July 2020. Kodansha published the first print volume of the story in August 2019, with art by sage joh.

Rurekuchie launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in August 2019.

Source: Cybex Kashiwas branch's Twitter account