The Slime Diaries Anime Gets English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream an English dub of the television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken , beginning on Thursday.

The English cast (which features returning members from the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime series) includes:

Additional voices include: Aaron Campbell , Ethan Gallardo , Anthony DiMascio , Spencer Liles , Dusty Feeney , Marianne Bray , Kelsey Maher , Rachel Thompson , Luci Christian , Kate Bristol , Chris Ramirez , and Jordan Dash Cruz .

Christopher R. Sabat is producing the dub . Clifford Chapin is directing the dub with Austin Sisk as assistant director and lead ADR engineer. Afshar Kharat is the assistant ADR engineer. Rawly Pickens is the mix engineer. Bryson Baugus is handling the timecode. Cathrine Morland is handling the adaptation. Austin Sisk is serving as talent coordinator.

The anime premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Yuji Ikuhara , the CG producer for the main That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime, directed The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime at 8-Bit , with Tsutomu Kasai , the executive producer for the main anime, as assistant director. Kotatsumikan oversaw the the series scripts, and Risa Takai ( Time Bokan: The Villains Strike Back , Time Bokan 24 episode animation director) and Atsushi Irie ( Steamboy , Freedom ) were the character designers. R.O.N ( FLCL Progressive , FLCL Alternative , Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ) composed the music.

Vertical is releasing the The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga in English, and it describes the manga:

“Dear diary… I got reincarnated as a slime.” Even in another world, lives aren't always on the line. There's plenty of work to be done, from feeding the community and forging the items the community needs; as well as plenty of play …and hijinks throughout! Join Rimuru and friends as they kick back and enjoy their daily lives.

Shiba launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2018.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)